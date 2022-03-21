Advertisement

Augusta emergency agency offers hazard, weather alert app

By Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the potential for a severe storm coming into the Augusta region on Wednesday, the Augusta Emergency Management Agency urges people to sign up for its new severe weather and hazardous conditions alert system.

The system will provide people with real-time information directly to their phones.

Augusta EMA will send information and instructions to people via text message, phone call and email when the National Weather Service issues an emergency notification or a potentially hazardous environment develops. These alerts will be sent to people living in the affected area.

“We cannot stop natural disasters; however, we can arm ourselves with knowledge and awareness,” said Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “This alerting system will give people advance notice to protect themselves and their property during a critical event.”

The new alerting system has increased Augusta EMA’s local contact list by 115-fold versus the previous system.

People are encouraged to sign up for the Everbridge alert system by going to their phone’s app store and downloading the Everbridge App or by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/SevereAlert.

