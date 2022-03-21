Advertisement

After Augusta visit, Abrams campaign pushes into full swing

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Fresh off a visit to Augusta over the weekend, Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is asserting she should be allowed to immediately begin using a committee that can raise unlimited funds.

The state Democratic Party and the Abrams campaign are telling state ethics officials that Abrams should have access to what Georgia calls a leadership committee now.

MORE | Ga. gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor comes to Augusta

That’s because she’s unopposed in the May 24 Democratic primary.

Under a new state law, the governor and lieutenant governor, their major party opponents, and both party caucuses in the state House and Senate can form the committees.

State ethics officials say they’re awaiting legal advice on whether to allow Abrams to proceed.

Abrams came to Augusta on Saturday for a meet-and-greet.

During her speech at the event, Abrams talked at length about expanding Medicaid eligibility in the state. The program is federally funded, but who qualifies is decided by the state.

When asked about how she would expand the program-- here’s what she had to say:

“If we expand Medicaid, anyone who is up to 138 percent of the federal poverty line will be eligible, and I intend to make certain that our eligibility criteria make us not a mean state but the best state in country for people that have access.”

