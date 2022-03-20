Rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road kills driver

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating the death of a driver this afternoon.

According to the coroner, a car flipped over near the 4500 block of Deans Bridge Road. Keene Glenn Burroughs, 40, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene around 2:25 p.m..

The coroner’s office believes Burroughs was traveling south on Deans Bridge Road, when they lost control of their vehicle, hit the center median, and flipped. The coroner’s office says this was the only car involved.

