Advertisement

Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

He could released in the next couple of days, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Thomas has been on the court since 1991.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug
Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old girl reported missing in Richmond County, found
Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola
Suspect arrested in slaying of man found tied up in Jackson home

Latest News

Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
According to the coroner, a car flipped over near the 4500 block of Deans Bridge Road.
Rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road kills driver
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Grammys