Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight will feature clear skies and breezy conditions in the evening with decreasing winds and cooler temperatures overnight. Lows will be near average in the middle 40s. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunshine-filled skies can be expected tomorrow for the first day of Spring with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the afternoon. Winds will be west-northwest between 7 to 12 mph.

The first work week of Spring gets off to a dry start Monday and Tuesday, before the next system arrives Wednesday with a good chance of rain and the possibility of strong to severe storms. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for Wednesday as a result of this.

FIRST ALERT in effect for the entire CSRA for next Wednesday due to the threat of strong to severe storms. (WRDW)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a 15% risk for strong to severe storms next Wednesday. We will continue to monitor storm chances closely between now and then. (WRDW)

After a chilly start Monday morning in the middle 30s, a nice warm-up will take us through midweek with highs in the middle 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and lower 80s Wednesday. The pollen count will remain high through this time period until showers and storms move-in Wednesday.

The pollen count will remain elevated for the next few days. If you have bad allergies, it may be a good idea to limit your time outdoors. (WRDW)

Current indications are that showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures remaining warm in the middle to upper 70s for highs and middle 60s for lows.

Partly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

