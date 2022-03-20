Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine-filled skies can be expected Sunday for the first day of Spring with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the afternoon. Winds will be west-northwest between 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Morning Weather Update with Meteorologist Chris Still

The first work week of Spring gets off to a dry start Monday and Tuesday, before the next system arrives Wednesday with a good chance of rain and the possibility of strong to severe storms. We have issued a FIRST ALERT issued for Wednesday as a result.

After a chilly start Monday morning in the middle 30s, a nice warm-up will take us through midweek with highs in the middle 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and lower 80s Wednesday. The pollen count will remain high through this time period until showers and storms move-in Wednesday.

Current indications are that showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures remaining warm in the middle to upper 70s for highs and middle 60s for lows.

Partly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the lower 70s and even cooler temperatures possible next weekend.

