AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jags are on their way to Evansville, Indiana for the Elite 8. They men’s basketball team is within three games of a national title.

The Jags are on their way to Evansville, Indiana for the Elite 8, as fans cheer them on. (WRDW)

Augusta takes on Chico State in the DII Elite 8 Tuesday at 9:30 pm.

