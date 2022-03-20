Aiken Trials return after a year off due to COVID-19

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Over the last few weeks, we have seen annual parades and other events make a comeback after COVID-19 shut them down for a couple of years.

From the Black History Parade to Saint Patrick’s day, and today, the Aiken trials made their return after a year off.

It’s been two years since the last Aiken trials took place right before the pandemic shut everything down.

The president says they are glad to be back after the shutdown, and for attendees like Cathy Deprizio has been coming to the Aiken trials for 20 years, and last year’s cancellation meant missed traditions.

“It was sad we missed it, you know for sure,” said Diprizio. “A lot of these friends I haven’t seen, you know for a year or two. We’ve talked but not seen each other.”

Deprizio and about 15 of her friends, including Amanda Wicklum celebrate every year, and Wicklum said it’s a welcome return after a year of disappointment brought on by COVID.

“I’m in health care and it’s been a devastating blow for a lot of us but to be able to get back with my friends and kind of meet one on one and talk to everybody and visit and just enjoy a good time together, it’s been a long time coming,” said Wicklum.

They were not the only long time fans who were excited to be back.

“We look forward to it every year so the fact that we couldn’t come last year I mean you know it happens, but still we were just as enthused to come this year,” said Marilyn Brown.

And then, there are new fans like Charleen Obal, who attended for the first time, but was thrilled to have that chance.

“It makes my heart sing that we are able to be our and do this again and be with others,” said Obal.

Bill Gutfarb, the president of the Aiken Training Track said the 2020 trials were one of the last big events before the pandemic began.

“We ran on a Saturday, and on Sunday I believe the governor stopped everything,” said Gutfarb.

So for him, seeing smiling faces, and hearing people cheer, is a wonderful feeling.

“It’s great, , look how everyone is happy and here and out with their friends,” said Gutfarb. “I’ve seen people I haven’t seen in 2 years,”

It brings attendees hope for no more cancellations and more memories to be made here as Aiken prepares for the rest of their “triple crown” event continuing with the Steeple Chase Race next Saturday which is also expected to draw a large crowds.

