Advertisement

New Army Corps of Engineers app to help fishermen at Clarks Hill

By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the price of gas rising to an all-time high, boaters’ wallets are hurting.

If you like to fish and want to dodge the price of gas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a new fishing app that maps out bank fishing options at Clarks Hill Lake.

As water temperatures increase, fish will be moving to shallow water soon to start spawning.

“This is a web-based application, so it’s not available in Apple or Android stores, but once you pull up the web page, you can save it to your home screen,” said Evan Brashier, conservation biologist USACE.

MORE | Fort Gordon uses goats for lawn maintenance

To get the app to pop up on your home screen, go to the web page for the app, then hit the ‘share’ button. You can then scroll down and click ‘save to home screen’. It will then pop us as an app icon so you can open it easily whenever you want.

The map legend will tell you what icons mean on the map, from bank fishing options to boat ramps. The app has a ton of features to help you find more places to fish at the lake.

“Close to 50 bank fishing areas, and we have almost 100 boat ramps across the lake,” said Brashier.

You can use a Georgia or South Carolina fishing license on Clarks Hill and make sure to have life jackets if you head out in the boat this spring. If you’re staying on the bank to fish, always pick up your trash before leaving.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

sports
Augusta University ready for Elite 8
am showers
Anthony's Full 11pm Forecast: 3/18
New app to assist fishermen
New app to assist fishermen
Ga. consumers to see gas tax suspension soon
Ga. consumers to see gas tax suspension soon