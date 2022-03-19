New Army Corps of Engineers app to help fishermen at Clarks Hill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the price of gas rising to an all-time high, boaters’ wallets are hurting.

If you like to fish and want to dodge the price of gas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a new fishing app that maps out bank fishing options at Clarks Hill Lake.

As water temperatures increase, fish will be moving to shallow water soon to start spawning.

“This is a web-based application, so it’s not available in Apple or Android stores, but once you pull up the web page, you can save it to your home screen,” said Evan Brashier, conservation biologist USACE.

To get the app to pop up on your home screen, go to the web page for the app, then hit the ‘share’ button. You can then scroll down and click ‘save to home screen’. It will then pop us as an app icon so you can open it easily whenever you want.

The map legend will tell you what icons mean on the map, from bank fishing options to boat ramps. The app has a ton of features to help you find more places to fish at the lake.

“Close to 50 bank fishing areas, and we have almost 100 boat ramps across the lake,” said Brashier.

You can use a Georgia or South Carolina fishing license on Clarks Hill and make sure to have life jackets if you head out in the boat this spring. If you’re staying on the bank to fish, always pick up your trash before leaving.

