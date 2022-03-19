Advertisement

Hawks’ Collins out indefinitely with foot, finger injuries

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson, left,...
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Phoenix. The Hawks defeated the Suns 118-112.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is out indefinitely after tests revealed a plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

The Hawks say tests conducted Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, also confirmed a right finger sprain. Collins was given an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger and was fitted with custom splints he will wear the remainder of the season. Collins’ status will be updated in 10 to 14 days following a series of non-surgical procedures on his foot.

Collins will miss his fourth consecutive game on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

