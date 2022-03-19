Advertisement

Georgia women wear down Dayton in 70-54 NCAA Tournament win

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.,...
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Thurs., January 28, 2021. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith)(Chamberlain Smith | Chamberlain Smith / Georgia Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as sixth-seeded Georgia defeated No. 11 seed Dayton 70-54 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Que Morrison added 16 points for the Bulldogs and also collected eight rebounds. Jillian Hollingshead scored 15 points. Makira Cook led the Flyers with 21 points. The first half featured six lead changes and four ties, before Georgia seized control. Georgia advances to meet the Iowa State or Texas-Arlington in a second-round game on Sunday.

