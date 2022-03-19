Advertisement

Freeman stung by ATL departure, thrilled by Dodgers landing

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado...
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Freeman, Carlos Correa, and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Freddie Freeman has joined the Dodgers for his first workout since agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract to join Los Angeles’ powerhouse roster.

Freeman arrived at the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch training complex in a suit and tie, but he quickly got into Dodger Blue for the first showcase of his famously consistent swing in the batting cages. The Dodgers paid top dollar to get the 32-year-old Freeman after his impressive career with the Atlanta Braves, including the 2020 NL MVP award and the 2021 World Series title.

The five-time All-Star first baseman is expected to be an immediate staple at the heart of the Dodgers’ batting order and at first base as they seek their second championship in three seasons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores past Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12)...
Bogdanovic scores 30 as Hawks beat Morant, Grizzlies 120-105
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.,...
Georgia women wear down Dayton in 70-54 NCAA Tournament win
Kersgieter, Chatzileonti put Kansas women over Ga Tech 77-58
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Deshaun Watson changes mind, QB accepts trade to join Browns
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) pulls in a 74-yard touchdown reception in the...
Busy Panthers extend WR D.J. Moore, add 4 free agents