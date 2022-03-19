Advertisement

Falcons sign veteran cornerback Casey Hayward to 2-year deal

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons((Source: Atlanta Falcons Twitter))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their secondary by signing former Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract and re-signing Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal.

The Falcons also signed running back Damien Williams to a one-year contract. Williams is the third Bears free agent to sign with Atlanta. Hayward could join A.J. Terrell as the Falcons’ starting cornerbacks. Hayward has 24 interceptions in 10 seasons with Green Bay, San Diego and the Raiders. The deals come as an agreement with quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns leaves the status of Matt Ryan, the Atlanta starter since 2008, uncertain.

