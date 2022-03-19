Advertisement

Elderly SC couple accused of sexually abusing 2 children

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina couple in their 70s face charges in a string of alleged sexual assaults on two children between 2005 and 2012.

News outlets report 74-year-old Harry Reams O’Neal and his wife, 73-year-old Andrea Campbell O’Neal, of Greenville, were arrested Thursday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in January based on information they received alleging sexual abuse of two children who were between the ages of 11 and 19, the sheriff’s office said.

Harry O’Neal also reportedly filmed the encounters and forced sexual acts with other men, investigators said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, a car flipped over near the 4500 block of Deans Bridge Road.
Rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road kills driver
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old girl reported missing in Richmond County, found
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

According to the coroner, a car flipped over near the 4500 block of Deans Bridge Road.
Rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road kills driver
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner has been found.
15-year-old girl reported missing in Richmond County, found
Clarks Hill
New Army Corps of Engineers app to help fishermen at Clarks Hill
sports
Augusta University ready for Elite 8