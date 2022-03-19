Advertisement

Deshaun Watson changes mind, QB accepts trade to join Browns

Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback(Source: Houston Texans via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(AP) - Deshaun Watson changed his mind.

The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL. Watson made the decision to waive his no-trade clause and accept a trade after initially rebuffing the Browns. The stunning reversal rocked the league and changed the trajectory of two organizations. The Browns are sending the Texans first-round draft picks the next three years plus a 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick.

Houston is shipping Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.

