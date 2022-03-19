Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

A cold front will pass through the Central Savannah River Area Saturday bringing a chance for a few showers through midday and windy conditions for the afternoon into Saturday evening. The greatest chance of rain will be south of I-20 in places like Louisville, Waynesboro, Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania, Barnwell, Bamberg, and Allendale. High temperatures will be a few degrees above average in the middle to upper 70s with winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming west at 15 to 20 in the afternoon with gusts near 25 mph.

Saturday night will feature clear skies and breezy conditions in the evening with decreasing winds and cooler temperatures overnight. Lows will be near average in the middle 40s. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunshine filled skies can be expected Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures in the lower 70s for the afternoon. Winds will be northwest at 7 to 12 mph.

The first work week of spring gets off to a dry start Monday and Tuesday, before the next system arrives Wednesday with a good chance of rain and the possibility of strong storms.

After a chilly start Monday morning in the middle 30s, a nice warm up will take us through midweek with highs in the middle 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and lower 80s Wednesday.

Current indications are that showers will linger into Thursday with temperatures remaining warm in the middle to upper 70s for highs and middle 60s for lows.

Partly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

