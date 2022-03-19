Busy Panthers extend WR D.J. Moore, add 4 free agents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers front office has been busy since being spurned by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers agreed to a three-year, $61.9 million contract extension with No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore on Friday, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. They also signed four other free agents one day after being informed by Watson’s camp that was not waiving his no-trade clause for Carolina. The Panthers added four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker from the Los Angeles Rams, center Bradley Bozeman from the Baltimore Ravens, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from the Washington Commanders and linebacker Damien Wilson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

