Advertisement

Busy Panthers extend WR D.J. Moore, add 4 free agents

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) pulls in a 74-yard touchdown reception in the...
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) pulls in a 74-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers front office has been busy since being spurned by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers agreed to a three-year, $61.9 million contract extension with No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore on Friday, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. They also signed four other free agents one day after being informed by Watson’s camp that was not waiving his no-trade clause for Carolina. The Panthers added four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker from the Los Angeles Rams, center Bradley Bozeman from the Baltimore Ravens, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from the Washington Commanders and linebacker Damien Wilson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores past Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12)...
Bogdanovic scores 30 as Hawks beat Morant, Grizzlies 120-105
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.,...
Georgia women wear down Dayton in 70-54 NCAA Tournament win
Kersgieter, Chatzileonti put Kansas women over Ga Tech 77-58
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Deshaun Watson changes mind, QB accepts trade to join Browns