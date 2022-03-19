Advertisement

Bogdanovic scores 30 as Hawks beat Morant, Grizzlies 120-105

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores past Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12)...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) scores past Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Atlanta.((AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 30 points, Delon Wright had 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-105.

Ja Morant scored 29 points for Memphis, which saw its four-game winning streak end. The Grizzlies began the night second in the Western Conference, one game ahead of Golden State. Wright, filling in for Trae Young, provided a big boost for Atlanta, which is clinging to the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference and final spot in the play-in tournament. Wright had five steals and six assists.

Atlanta led by 23 points in the third quarter before the Grizzlies pulled to 103-92, following back-to-back 3-pointers by De’Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane, who had 15 points.

