Advertisement

15-year-old girl reported missing in Richmond County

RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner was reported missing to their office.
RCSO has confirmed Ja'maijh Turner was reported missing to their office.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in the county.

Community members in touch with family reached out to News 12 about Ja’Maijh Nyree Turner. They say she’s been missing since Thursday, and law enforcement was contacted.

News 12 never received a BOLO (”Be On the Look Out”) notification from the sheriff’s office about the 15-year-old. We have asked why one was never sent and are currently waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
Lake Keowee
Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him
LaKevia Jackson (Courtesy: Sherina Jackson)
Woman killed over bowling ball in Atlanta had child with rapper Young Thug
Fort Gordon
List of potential new names released for Fort Gordon
Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola
Suspect arrested in slaying of man found tied up in Jackson home

Latest News

Clarks Hill
New Army Corps of Engineers app to help fishermen at Clarks Hill
sports
Augusta University ready for Elite 8
am showers
Anthony's Full 11pm Forecast: 3/18
New app to assist fishermen
New app to assist fishermen