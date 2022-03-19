15-year-old girl reported missing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in the county.

Community members in touch with family reached out to News 12 about Ja’Maijh Nyree Turner. They say she’s been missing since Thursday, and law enforcement was contacted.

News 12 never received a BOLO (”Be On the Look Out”) notification from the sheriff’s office about the 15-year-old. We have asked why one was never sent and are currently waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

