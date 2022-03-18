Strom Thurmond High School takes 9th mock trial state title

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond High School has won the South Carolina Bar’s high school mock trial state championship for the ninth time.

The state finals, featuring 12 teams, were held virtually March 10-12, with two championship rounds last Saturday.

Carolina Forest High School was the first runner-up, and the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics of Hartsville received the Professionalism and Civility Award.

Strom Thurmond High, coached by teachers Denise Jackson and Steven McKinney and attorneys Blair and Shane Massey, will represent South Carolina in the national championship competition hosted virtually by Kalamazoo, Mich.

In Edgefield County, “there seems to be a revolving door of dedicated teaching and legal professionals and talented young people hungry for a chance to explore tools that will lead to a future of public service,” said Jackson, who also helps coach the Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School team with Blair Massey.

Blair Massey said: “I am so incredibly proud of this team. It just goes to show that a team from a small school in a small town can be formidable if they are determined and work hard. These students have a very bright future ahead of them.”

The South Carolina Bar is a statewide organization dedicated to improving the legal profession, the law and the administration of justice.

