New tick-carried virus raises red flag for Georgians

ATLANTA - A new report from the CDC says a deadly virus carried by ticks is now a bigger issue in Georgia.

Emory University researchers say they found the “heartland virus” in lone star ticks in Georgia and several other states in the Midwest and Southeast. It is not known if other species of ticks might also transmit the virus or if people can be infected in other ways.

The virus was first identified in Missouri in 2009.

More than 50 human cases have been confirmed. As of January 2021, the virus has been identified in residents from Georgia as well as Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Heartland virus disease (CDC)

A man from central Georgia who died a few years ago has been retroactively tied to the virus. Additionally, serum samples show deer in the region have been exposed since 2001.

Scientists say the virus is passed through the blood, and it can take up to two weeks for symptoms to appear.

Symptoms and signs of heartland virus disease are often similar to those of other tickborne illnesses, such as ehrlichiosis or anaplasmosis. Most people infected with it suffer fever, fatigue, decreased appetite, headache, nausea, diarrhea and muscle or joint pain. Many are hospitalized because of their symptoms.

Some people also have lower than normal counts of white blood cells, which help fight infections, and lower than normal counts of platelets, which help clot blood. Sometimes tests to check how well the liver is working can show increased levels of liver enzymes.

There are no vaccines or medications to prevent or treat infection with heartland virus.

However, health care providers might be able to provide medications and other care to help treat symptoms. Some patients may need to be hospitalized for intravenous fluids and treatment for pain, fever or other related problems.

Preventing tick bites

Tick exposure can occur year-round, but ticks are most active during warmer months.

Before you go outdoors:

Know where to expect ticks. Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas, or even on animals. Spending time outside walking your dog, camping, gardening, or hunting could bring you in close contact with ticks. Many people get ticks in their own yard or neighborhood.

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin can be used to treat boots, clothing and camping gear and remain protective through several washings. Alternatively, you can buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear.

Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone. Do not use products containing OLE or PMD on children under 3 years old.

After you come indoors:

Check your clothing for ticks. Ticks may be carried into the house on clothing. Any ticks that are found should be removed. Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors. If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed. If the clothes require washing first, hot water is recommended. Cold- and medium-temperature water will not kill ticks.

Examine gear and pets. Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats, and daypacks.

Shower soon after being outdoors. Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tickborne diseases. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it is a good opportunity to do a tick check.

Check your body for ticks after being outdoors. Conduct a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas, including your own backyard. Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body. Check under the arms, in and around the ears, inside belly button, back of the knees, in and around the hair, between the legs and around the waist.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.