New Aiken County projects look to bring in new crowds

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Project Pascalis is the plan to demolish the old Hotel Aiken and replace it with a new hotel, retail space, and new apartments.

Aiken County leaders tell us there is a goal with all this new development.

“Aiken has grown tremendously and is going to continue to grow. It’s taking off in leaps and bounds,” said Erika Jones, co-owner, Palmetto Seafood Bar and Grill.

Jones is thrilled about the new projects lined up to refresh Aiken.

“It’s great for all businesses, not just for our business, downtown. All we can do is go forward. All we can do is move up,” she said.

The city hopes it will bring in a newer crowd.

Tim O’Briant, economic development director, City of Aiken said: “Over the last two decades at least, 25 or 30years, the City of Aiken has been very successful in attracting retirees to the community. That has stilted our demographic.”

He says rental housing initially created for a younger generation ends up being bought by older generations downsizing into the community.

Through Project Pascalis, Aiken seeks to put in a new regional conference center, parking garages, replace hotel Aiken, and revamp Newberry Street.

“Right now, it’s a lot of hardscapes, and it’s essentially a parking lot. It’s a nice parking lot, but it’s a parking lot right now,” said O’Briant.

Unfortunately, a new parking lot is the future for Taj Aiken.

Alok Kumar, owner, Taj Aiken Indian Cuisine said: “It’s a good project for the city, a lot of people will become a lot of businesses will become, but for small businesses, it’s not helpful for us.”

It’s located next to Hotel Aiken, and he says the city bought the space, and he has until July to find a new location.

“I’m making money to survive, for me and my employees. We just opened this restaurant two years back. It was not enough time for us,” said Kumar.

