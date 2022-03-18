Man found dead in driveway of Hephzibah home

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was found dead in the driveway of a home in Hephzibah early Friday morning.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to the 2900 block of Ulm Road and found a deceased man in a driveway.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Alan Newsome of the 3500 block of Woodlake Road.

Newsome was pronounced dead on the scene at at 1:15 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab. The coroner’s office is continuing an investigation.

