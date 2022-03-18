Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him

SALEM, S.C. - Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a lake in South Carolina by a boater who helped rescue him from the water.

Nathan Morgan and a woman were in distress Tuesday on a jet ski in Lake Keowee.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a couple on a pontoon boat drove over to help the pair get out of the lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, after being rescued from the jet ski, Morgan began assaulting the couple on the pontoon boat.

Deputies say the woman with Morgan tried to deescalate the assault by pushing Morgan back into the water. Morgan then got back onto the boat and deputies say after another encounter, the man on the pontoon boat feared for his life and shot Morgan.

Morgan died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The sheriff’s office said the case is bein reviewed to determine if the case is an act of self-defense or if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.