Advertisement

Man fatally shot on S.C. lake by boater who rescued him

Lake Keowee
Lake Keowee(Gray)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, S.C. - Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a lake in South Carolina by a boater who helped rescue him from the water.

Nathan Morgan and a woman were in distress Tuesday on a jet ski in Lake Keowee.

MORE | S.C. increases distance limits on waters, including Savannah River

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a couple on a pontoon boat drove over to help the pair get out of the lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, after being rescued from the jet ski, Morgan began assaulting the couple on the pontoon boat.

Deputies say the woman with Morgan tried to deescalate the assault by pushing Morgan back into the water. Morgan then got back onto the boat and deputies say after another encounter, the man on the pontoon boat feared for his life and shot Morgan.

Morgan died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The sheriff’s office said the case is bein reviewed to determine if the case is an act of self-defense or if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
XPR Augusta suspends ticket sales for concert series
Walden Drive was closed on March 17, 2022, after a roadway cave-in that followed a heavy...
Crews work to repair pavement cave-in on Walden Drive

Latest News

Morning Mix
WATCH: Morning Mix, a new lifestyle show from News 12
Accident with injuries causes standstill traffic on I-20
Accident with injuries causes standstill traffic on I-20
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for March 18
Fort Gordon
List of potential new names released for Fort Gordon