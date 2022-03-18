List of potential name changes for military posts, including Fort Gordon, released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the next step in renaming Fort Gordon and other military posts with names tied to the Confederacy.

Fort Gordon is named after John Gordon – a Confederate general who went on to become a U.S. Senator and Georgia Governor.

A federal panel in charge of the process took in more than 34,000 recommendations. A newly released list contains 87 possible recommendations. The next step for the naming commission is to come back to Congress with its final list of recommendations by October 1.

You can read the full list of names online here.

Fort Gordon and Fort Benning in Columbus are both being considered for a new name.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.