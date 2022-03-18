Advertisement

Lakeside High School team wins regional science bowl

The Savannah River Site regional science bowl competition was virtual.
The Savannah River Site regional science bowl competition was virtual.(SRS)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Future scientists, engineers and mathematicians recently put their knowledge to the test during this year’s Savannah River Site regional science bowl competition.

The event attracted 18 teams from across South Carolina and the greater Augusta area.

This year’s winning team, Lakeside High School Team No 1 from Evans, Ga., earned the right to compete at the next level in the spring.

MORE | Strom Thurmond High School takes 9th mock trial state title

Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics Team No. 1, came in second, while third place was achieved by Nation Ford High School Team No. 1. Fourth place went to Lakeside High School Team No. 2.

In the competition, team members were in “virtual rooms” competing against every other team for the highest score. The team listened carefully to questions, raising a hand to answer within a very small window of time.

The format is similar to the television show “Jeopardy,” where teams face-off during a timed period of fast-paced question-and-answers. Questions cover a wide range of academic disciplines including biology, chemistry, energy, math, physics, earth and space science.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
XPR Augusta suspends ticket sales for concert series

Latest News

Kandiss Taylor
Ga. gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor comes to Augusta
Kandiss
Meet Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor
Here's a look at what happened on March 18, 2022, during the Special Olympics at the Lakeside...
See some special moments from the Special Olympics
Here's a look at what happened on March 18, 2022, during the Special Olympics at the Lakeside...
Special moments from the Special Olympics