Lakeside High School team wins regional science bowl

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Future scientists, engineers and mathematicians recently put their knowledge to the test during this year’s Savannah River Site regional science bowl competition.

The event attracted 18 teams from across South Carolina and the greater Augusta area.

This year’s winning team, Lakeside High School Team No 1 from Evans, Ga., earned the right to compete at the next level in the spring.

Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics Team No. 1, came in second, while third place was achieved by Nation Ford High School Team No. 1. Fourth place went to Lakeside High School Team No. 2.

In the competition, team members were in “virtual rooms” competing against every other team for the highest score. The team listened carefully to questions, raising a hand to answer within a very small window of time.

The format is similar to the television show “Jeopardy,” where teams face-off during a timed period of fast-paced question-and-answers. Questions cover a wide range of academic disciplines including biology, chemistry, energy, math, physics, earth and space science.

