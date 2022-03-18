‘It’s wild. It’s crazy’: Match Day celebrations for local medical students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local medical students had smiles and happy faces mixed with tears of joy and relief. Friday was the most important day for 4th-year med students.

Med students and their families came to SRP Park to open the letters of a lifetime. It’s the annual rite of passage to find out where they’re going for their training in their specialty.

We’ve seen the pandemic drive people out of the healthcare field, but these students are going in headfirst for their calling. In the sea of med school students dressed in costumes, we found Henry Twibell.

We spoke to him before he found out where he’s spending the next few years.

“Super excited. A lot of apprehensions, nerves, and a lot of hard work. The last four years sitting [in this envelope] to know where we’re going... is just— it’s wild. It’s crazy,” said Twibell.

One by one, they received their letter.

Christian Cullen, MCG fourth-year med student said: “It’s burning in my hand! Probably five to seven years of my life is going to be in this city.”

They cheered on their friends, but they all had to wait until noon to open theirs.

As Henry Twibell and his wife Joanna opened his envelope, their eyes filled with tears as they embraced. Twibell’s wife is pregnant, and their tears are ones of joy. They found out they will stay in Georgia, close to family as they start their own.

According to MCG, ninety-eight percent of MCG’s graduates have found a residency program, and 26 percent will stay in Georgia for the 1st post-graduate year.

“We’re staying here,” cried Joanne Twibell as they hugged family.

They weren’t the only ones with tears flowing.

“WOOO! I got Harvard!” Cullen said after opening his letter.

Cullen is headed to their general surgery residency program.

“When it came to global surgery, [Harvard’s program] really stood out among the rest, and I really cannot believe that’s a possibility,” he said.

But biggest of all, behind those possibilities are proud families.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.