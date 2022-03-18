Grovetown High celebrates basketball state championship

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Claps and cheers for the state champions. Celebrations for Grovetown High School boys’ basketball team are underway.

The Warriors took home the state title after a win over Buford last week in Macon.

It’s a first, not only for the high school but the entire Columbia County School District. The county had celebratory parades all day Friday.

On the final stop of the Warrior’s state championship tour, a warrior welcome lined the hallways waiting for them.

“Seeing all the kids and how it puts a smile on all their faces feels so good,” said Erice Kency, junior point guard.

Kency handled carrying the trophy.

“It’s heavy, I’ll say that,” he said.

Carrying the weight of his team’s achievements is priceless.

“It feels good that we won the state championship,” said Kency.

Head Coach Darren Douglas is in his third year at Grovetown. Watching these kids high five and look up to his players is what it’s all about.

‘This is the first one, and it’s a special time. It’s awesome,” said Douglas. “I can remember being a young kid and telling myself I can’t wait to get to high school and come back and do that. It’s been cool for these guys to have that opportunity.”

Winning this state title is great, but there’s a deeper meaning behind the trophy and medals.

“I keep telling them don’t let this be the best thing to happen in your life, or we failed you. Hopefully, it’s something that propels them towards greatness and the rest of their lives,” he said.

It was all for the community. Celebrations for the Warriors continue Monday at the high school’s spring pep rally.

“I’m just happy because it’s a positive thing for Grovetown,” said Douglas.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.