Advertisement

Ga. gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor comes to Augusta

Kandiss Taylor stopped in the Augusta area on March 17, 2022, and News 12 got a chance to speak to her.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re just about two months from the primaries for Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

On Thursday, Republican candidate Dr. Kandiss Taylor made stops at the Columbia County GOP headquarters and Brookfield Park in Augusta.

We asked what her top priority is for the state.

“First, to protect the Constitution,” she said. “I want to ensure that Georgia stays red, conservative and we protect our morality and put that over money ... and that’s the most important thing we’re doing.”

Watch the full interview above.

Six candidates have qualified for the governor’s race.

Five are Republican: Taylor, current Gov. Brian Kemp, former Sen. David Perdue, Catherine Davis and Tom Williams.

Stacey Abrams is the only Democrat running. She’ll be in town Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
XPR Augusta suspends ticket sales for concert series

Latest News

The Senate will next have a chance to change the budget, and senators could opt to take out the...
SC lawmakers looking to suspend law that regulates college endorsement deals
WIS 6-6:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
VIDEO: State lawmakers pushing for change on NIL deals
South Carolina State House
S.C. State House news: Senate unanimously opts to split health agency
Chester Doles is quoted and pictured in multiple newspaper clippings from the early 1990s.
Disqualified: CBS46 investigation exposed felon trying to run for office