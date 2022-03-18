Ga. gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor comes to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re just about two months from the primaries for Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

On Thursday, Republican candidate Dr. Kandiss Taylor made stops at the Columbia County GOP headquarters and Brookfield Park in Augusta.

We asked what her top priority is for the state.

“First, to protect the Constitution,” she said. “I want to ensure that Georgia stays red, conservative and we protect our morality and put that over money ... and that’s the most important thing we’re doing.”

Six candidates have qualified for the governor’s race.

Five are Republican: Taylor, current Gov. Brian Kemp, former Sen. David Perdue, Catherine Davis and Tom Williams.

Stacey Abrams is the only Democrat running. She’ll be in town Saturday.

