Fort Gordon uses goats for lawn maintenance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon is bringing in goats to help clean up the overgrown community garden.

A local farm is letting them test the goats out. It’s a trial run to see if the goats could be used for lawn maintenance around the fort.

“They’ve been talking about it all morning, ready to see it,” said one mom.

Families on Fort Gordon came to see these goats do their thing.

One soldier said: “Oh, I get a goat. It’s a great thing to see, and I’m glad Fort Gordon’s doing it.”

Rosa Criggedorn, management analyst: said “It just makes people feel good to see goats.”

She says there’s a good reason these goats are here. It all started with feedback from last year.

“There was a lot of tall-growing grass everywhere, and people said we need to do something about this. A couple of people asked about goats. We started thinking to ourselves ‘why not goats’,” she said.

While letting them feast on grass, Fort Gordon saves money and time.

Fort Gordon says it will look at data and feedback from this trial run. They’ll use it to decide if goats will be getting a permanent lawn maintenance mission.

“Our soldiers are here to train for missions and things that they need to be able to do, and making them mow the grass is not something that helps with that,” said Criggedorn.

