Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our first wave of showers and storms is moving east through the CSRA. Rain chances will turn more isolated behind this first wave. The severe weather risk looks very low for the area this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 50s overnight but may increase a few degrees by tomorrow morning as the main cold front starts to move into the CSRA. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

This risk for severe storms shifts south Saturday. Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Screven, Jenkins, and Emanuel County will have the potential for strong to severe storms Saturday morning through midday. Augusta and areas north of I-20 have the chance for a few showers early Saturday but will stay dry most of the day. The cold front will push the storms east of the CSRA after lunchtime. Saturday afternoon looks dry with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will stay windy during the day Saturday with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Severe Threat (WRDW)

Isolated severe weather is possible in the southern CSRA early Saturday through midday. (WRDW)

Clear skies finally return Sunday. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-40s. With sunny skies, Sunday, highs will warm up to the low 70s with steady northwest winds between 8-12 mph.

Sunny and seasonal weather is expected Monday with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Mostly dry conditions should last through most of Tuesday with increasing clouds and highs near 80.

Severe weather looks possible again next Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has some of the CSRA under a 15% risk for severe storms. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.