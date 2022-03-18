Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Showers and isolated storms tonight. Isolated severe weather in southern CSRA early Saturday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our first wave of showers and storms is moving east through the CSRA. Rain chances will turn more isolated behind this first wave. The severe weather risk looks very low for the area this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 50s overnight but may increase a few degrees by tomorrow morning as the main cold front starts to move into the CSRA. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

This risk for severe storms shifts south Saturday. Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Screven, Jenkins, and Emanuel County will have the potential for strong to severe storms Saturday morning through midday. Augusta and areas north of I-20 have the chance for a few showers early Saturday but will stay dry most of the day. The cold front will push the storms east of the CSRA after lunchtime. Saturday afternoon looks dry with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will stay windy during the day Saturday with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Severe Threat
Severe Threat(WRDW)
Isolated severe weather is possible in the southern CSRA early Saturday through midday.
Isolated severe weather is possible in the southern CSRA early Saturday through midday.(WRDW)

Clear skies finally return Sunday. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-40s. With sunny skies, Sunday, highs will warm up to the low 70s with steady northwest winds between 8-12 mph.

Sunny and seasonal weather is expected Monday with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Mostly dry conditions should last through most of Tuesday with increasing clouds and highs near 80.

Severe weather looks possible again next Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has some of the CSRA under a 15% risk for severe storms. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
25-year-old found dead in driveway of south Augusta home
Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
XPR Augusta suspends ticket sales for concert series
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

First Alert Friday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
FIRST ALERT | Severe Storms Possible FRI PM - SAT AM
FIRST ALERT | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
First Alert Friday
First Alert This Afternoon/Evening
St. Patrick's Day
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong