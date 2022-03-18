Advertisement

Businesses react to gas tax suspension in Georgia

By Clare Allen
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law to suspend the state gas tax through the end of May.

Here is a look at gas prices today in the two-state. The average price in Georgia is $4.22, and $4 in South Carolina. The national average of $4.27 per gallon.

When can we expect to see that drop at the pump?

MORE | Georgia suspends fuel tax amid high gasoline prices

Now that he’s signed it, it’ll likely take a few days for prices to change. This is similar to the last time we saw the gas tax suspended when the colonial pipeline shut down. This time, it’ll be for more than two months. We talked to one lawn service business who says this bill will be a sigh of relief.

Summer is just around the corner, and for Georgia’s Green Lawn Care, gas is a necessity.

“We use 93 in everything,” said Faheem Blair, owner.

Blair says they tend to 12-15 lawns a day using gas for their equipment and trucks, and in the summer, it doubles.

MORE | Where South Carolina stands on suspending the gasoline tax

“We probably filled up like twice a week. It was like $50 to fill up the truck. The truck we are driving now costs about $120 to fill,” he said.

Researchers say increased fuel costs and high inflation could cost the average household $2000 more dollars a year, so relief is needed.

“A hundred percent. We need anything. Anything will help,” said Blair.

Folks are feeling the burden of high gas prices affecting their everyday lives.

“It has cut a lot into our profits,” said Blair.

