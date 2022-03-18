Advertisement

Augusta businesses celebrate into the night on St. Patrick’s Day

By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two years later, the St. Patrick’s Day parade made a grand return to Augusta. The parade is over, but folks are still partying into the night.

We caught up with local businesses cashing in on some of that Irish luck.

“I mean, everyone is just over it,” said Frankie Quale, bar manager, Arsenal Taproom and Kitchen.

COVID has forced Augusta to play it safe for the past two years, and everyone is setting their clocks ahead for five o’clock this holiday.

“We’re feeling great, we love St. Patty’s Day, the house gets packed out, everyone has a great time,” he said.

For some businesses, it’s a celebration that feels long overdue, especially where the last two years have been financially slow.

Jim Christian, Savannah River Brewing Company said: “St. Patrick’s Day is probably the second biggest drinking day in America, next to Cinco de mayo. It’s good to have people come out, come downtown, go to the parade, have fun and then come to the brewery for great food and great beer afterward.”

For others, it’s a sign Augusta is almost back to normal. These businesses plan on carrying the celebration through to the weekend.

Coral Crittenden, brew hostess, Draft Society Taproom said: “It’s very heartwarming to know that we have a business and that everybody is ok going out and just enjoying themselves.”

