Aiken County speller reflects on journey to regional title

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kaitlyn Toole battled severe anxiety this school year prior to both her classroom and group spelling bees, but she appears to be right at home on the biggest of stages now.

Kaitlyn, a fifth-grader at Byrd Elementary School, won the South Carolina regional spelling bee on March 12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

She advanced to the regional bee after placing second in the Aiken County Public Schools’ spelling bee in early February.

“I did not expect that at all,” said Kaitlyn, who received plenty of congratulatory remarks when she returned to school Monday. “I was shocked. It was like I was in a dream. I couldn’t believe I had won. It took me a minute to really process it. Maybe more like a whole day.”

She now advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals scheduled for early June in Washington, D.C.

As a regional bee winner, Kaitlyn receives an all-expense paid trip to the finals, a Carolina Panthers jersey, an autographed football signed by the team, a one-year subscription to the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online Dictionary, a one-year subscription to the Encyclopedia Britannica Online Premium and a U.S. Mint Commemorative Proof Set.

Kaitlyn and her classmates at Byrd Elementary experienced a tragedy one month ago with the sudden passing of beloved fifth-grade teacher Dana Foster. Foster and Amber Bowman team-taught Kaitlyn and her classmates.

“It feels amazing to be able to make people happy,” Kaitlyn said. “All the time I was up there on stage, I was thinking of Ms. Foster and when I won, I knew she was with me.”

Bowman gave Kaitlyn a big hug when she walked into class Monday as her classmates cheered and clapped their hands.

“We are so proud of Kaitlyn,” Bowman said. “She’s amazing.”

Byrd Principal Renae Enlow says Kaitlyn has worked very hard to calm her pre-competition nerves to become a spelling bee champion.

“Kaitlyn just has to get started in the competition. Once she gets on stage she is ready to go, and I could not be any prouder of her,” Enlow said. “She’s given us all something good to hold on to with everything that’s been going on. We know how proud Ms. Foster would be of Kaitlyn. Dana would be over-the-moon excited right now.”

A total of 14 Aiken County Public Schools students traveled to Charlotte. Middle school students included Aiken County Public Schools’ Spelling Bee winner Ayla Holmes (Paul Knox Middle School), Evelina Burr (A.L. Corbett Middle School), Ogechukwu Oli Eneje (Kennedy Middle School), Tyler Deyton (LBC Middle School), Kaydee Croom (New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School), Quintin Armstrong (North Augusta Middle School), Isaac Shockney (Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School, and Elliana Smith (Kennedy Middle School). Elementary students included Sa’Maya Lovett (Graniteville Elementary), Adrian Thomas (Hammond Hill Elementary), Corbin Banks (Jefferson Elementary), Chloe Epling (Oakwood-Windsor Elementary) and Gage Peterson (Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary.

