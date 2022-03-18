Activists push for deputy to be fired in stun-gun death

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on the three former Washington County deputies accused of killing Eurie Martin with stun-guns.

On Thursday, the public was informed that one of the deputies now works with the Sandersville Fire Department, and the New Order National Human Rights Organization is calling for him to be fired.

All three deputies were charged with felony murder.

Background Information

Martin was killed after deputies used a stun gun on him at least 15 times in four minutes. The first deputy to arrive was Michael Howell, and he later called for backup. Shortly after, Rhett Scott and Henry Copeland arrived. Howell was the only one that did not carry a stun gun that day.

The trial was six days long, and the jury deliberated for three days but could not reach a verdict. The judge ruled it a mistrial.

The defense argued deputies didn’t have sufficient training to identify Martin had a mental illness.

They said Martin’s response to officers warranted them using force against him. The defense argued Martin’s response to officers warranted them using force against him. Groups like the local chapter of New Order have continued to push to take the case back to the courts.

For nearly five years, Martin’s family has waited for justice.

“This is the same officer that was present and witnesses to two other officers tasing somebody until he couldn’t breathe, and then he died,” said Dejean Talks, New Order National Human Rights, director.

Activists say Howell shouldn’t be allowed to hold his badge.

“How can we as a community have faith in somebody like that to serve us? People, that look like us. How can we have faith in somebody to come into our homes and ensure that we will be taken care of,” asked Talks.

All three were fired from the sheriff’s office when the incident occurred. After a deadlocked jury couldn’t prove them innocent or guilty, they were free to go until the prosecution made another move.

Since the mistrial, the district attorney’s office passed the case up to the attorney general without reason.

We spoke to a law professor who says there are two reasons a case might be passed up: the DA discovered a conflict of interest, or they didn’t want to retry the case.

Either way, activists say they’ll keep fighting.

Leonard Jordan, New Order National Human Rights said: “I’m going to stay out here, and I’m going to fight until I have no more fight left in me.”

