Accident with injuries causes standstill traffic on I-20

Accident with injuries causes standstill traffic on I-20(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-car crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 20 westbound heading into Augusta.

According to our News 12 reporter near the scene, two cars collided just before the state line bridge. Traffic is backed up past exit 1 in North Augusta.

Richmond County dispatch says the accident happened around 7:23 a.m. and injuries are reported.

The left westbound lane is closed at this time.

Motorists heading into South Carolina should take Riverwatch Parkway into Augusta as an alternate route.

