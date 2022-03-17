XPR Augusta suspends ticket sales for concert series

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ticket sales have been suspended for XPR Augusta, a music extravaganza that’s been planned during the same week of the Masters Tournament but that’s run into a snag.

“Due to unforeseen conditions at Lake Olmstead Stadium, ticket sales are currently suspended,” the organizers posted on their website Thursday. “Please check back soon for additional information and updates. Existing ticket holders will be directly notified of any event changes.”

A statement from C4 Live a few weeks ago said it had temporarily suspended event production for the XPR Augusta concerts after encountering a potential structural issue.

The company said the structural problem is not with the stadium but with the grounds.

“The grounds may require significant reinforcement,” a spokeswoman told News 12.

“We have temporarily suspended event production after a potential structural issue was encountered on the stadium grounds,” C4 said after discovering the problem.

“Our production team is coordinating with technical experts to determine the full scope of the issue. We expect to have more information about this issue very soon, and we will share any updates as they are available.”

Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022 (WRDW)

The XPR Augusta concert series and XPR Fan Fest lifestyle festival have been planned for Masters Week, April 2-9, as the first in a yearlong series of events at the newly revitalized stadium.

Jimmy Buffett was the latest headliner to be added to the XPR Augusta lineup after country music stars Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw were confirmed, with Pitbull and Nelly as opening acts.

Brandon Garrett, commissioner for District 8 said: “It’s just part of the growing pains of trying to revitalize an existing property. You’re talking about an issue with the grounds. They’re trying to set up a stage, and the stage is sinking, so obviously they had to stop.”

