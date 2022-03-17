WATCH LIVE: St. Patrick’s day parade in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a two-year absence, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is making a return to downtown Augusta.

It will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday on Broad Street in downtown Augusta.

Watch the live stream above.

The parade will feature music and entertainment from Richmond County schools, floats from various CSRA businesses and nonprofits, and the Irish American Heritage Society.

The grand marshal will be Doug Herman Sr., Irish lady will be Beth Real Cibak and Irish family will be the Sean Burke family. The parade chairman is Tyler V. Snead.

After the parade, the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festival will be held from 4-10 p.m. at the Augusta Common with live entertainment, a kids’ fun zone, as well as food, drinks and merchandise vendors. Entertainers for the festival will include Jaycee Ward, Joshua Pierce, Shine Box and Midnight Moon.

“We are ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Common,” said Augusta Parks and Recreation Director Maurice McDowell. “In the last two years, many events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, and now we are excited to offer folks more fun and family-oriented activities in downtown Augusta again.”

