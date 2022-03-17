Vaccine-exempted workers welcomed back to SRS

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is welcoming back employees who were exempted from a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for religious reasons.

Those employees have been on leaves of absence for several months.

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease both nationally and in our region, along with changes to current CDC guidance, these SRNS employees are being contacted directly by their HR Business Partners to be offered the opportunity to return to work,” SRNS President and CEO Stuart MacVean said Thursday in a message to employees. “CDC guidance no longer requires testing for unvaccinated individuals in areas where the community level of transmission is considered to be low or medium, therefore relieving the undue burden to our company.”

Fewer than 80 SRNS employees are on leaves of absence due to the vaccine mandate. Those who choose to return will be back as early as April 11, according to MacVean.

“We will continue to monitor our community level of transmission for COVID-19 and follow CDC guidance for future decisions regarding COVID-19 in order continue to provide a safe and healthy work environment,” MacVean said.

The mandate by SRNS — the operations and management contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site — has been fought in court by some employees.

