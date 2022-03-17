Advertisement

Two-headed T-Rex coming to Augusta’s dime museum

By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The world’s only two-headed T-Rex is on its way to Augusta on a boat from China.

You can see it this fall. It’ll premiere at Pexcho’s American Dime Museum in downtown Augusta.

There used to be three or four dime museums per block back in the 1800s. The owner of Augusta’s dime museum says it was never the same after the advent of movies.

Now he says he has the only true dime museum in the world.

“In a dime museum, we had oddities, anomalies, histories, science, current events, things that weren’t important at all like jars of hairs,” said Peter Excho.

Right now, if you want to see the museum, you can sign up for a private tour. All the tours are private as a COVID precaution.

“We capture you for two hours of your life, bring you back to the 1800s, and John Red Stewart, the oldest sword swallower on the face of the earth, give you a performance at the end of the tour,” he said.

