Advertisement

State Senate passes bill to address blighted properties

By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The effort to remove the remnants of Regency Mall made more progress on Tuesday, but it only has 11 days to get through the House.

State Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, sponsored a bill that would allow county governments to use eminent domain to take over and improve abandoned mall properties.

“It was just getting ridiculous. If you went over there, you took your life in your hands,” said Bonnie Jackson, south Augusta resident.

Since World War II, Jackson has lived all around Augusta. These days she lives within a mile from what’s left of Regency Mall.

MORE | Ga. Senate backs local lawmaker’s bills to address blight, hunger

“This neighborhood is good. I’ve made a lot of friends since I’ve been over here, but most of them are homeless people. I cook for them, and when they need some money, if I got it, I’ll let them have it,” she said.

She says if something new could replace this abandoned, rusting mall, things might improve.

“The kids have nothing- nowhere to go over here. They need a place, as they do over in Harrisburg. They need something over here for the kids to do,” she said.

Something Jones is pushing to make happen. He says the bill has to be completely finalized by the House and Governor Kemp by April 4 if it wants a chance to become law within this year.

Jones said: “Of course, everything now is sped up, so it’s a lot different than normal.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senor Mezcal
New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans
Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
He paid off his car. Two years later, he says dealer’s GPS device left him stranded
Hardie Davis Jr.
Exclusive interview: Augusta mayor responds to allegations
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

11-year-old golfer signs brand deal
11-year-old golfer signs brand deal
Blighted bill
Blighted property bill one step closer to vote
Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Evans' Xeve Perez, 11, becomes one of the youngest golfers to sign a brand deal. He signed with...
11-year-old Evans golfer signs brand deal with OnCore