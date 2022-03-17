State Senate passes bill to address blighted properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The effort to remove the remnants of Regency Mall made more progress on Tuesday, but it only has 11 days to get through the House.

State Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, sponsored a bill that would allow county governments to use eminent domain to take over and improve abandoned mall properties.

“It was just getting ridiculous. If you went over there, you took your life in your hands,” said Bonnie Jackson, south Augusta resident.

Since World War II, Jackson has lived all around Augusta. These days she lives within a mile from what’s left of Regency Mall.

“This neighborhood is good. I’ve made a lot of friends since I’ve been over here, but most of them are homeless people. I cook for them, and when they need some money, if I got it, I’ll let them have it,” she said.

She says if something new could replace this abandoned, rusting mall, things might improve.

“The kids have nothing- nowhere to go over here. They need a place, as they do over in Harrisburg. They need something over here for the kids to do,” she said.

Something Jones is pushing to make happen. He says the bill has to be completely finalized by the House and Governor Kemp by April 4 if it wants a chance to become law within this year.

Jones said: “Of course, everything now is sped up, so it’s a lot different than normal.”

