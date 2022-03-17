Advertisement

S.C. increases distance limits on waters, including Savannah River

Wake surfing
Wake surfing(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - A new South Carolina law doubles the distance boats underway must observe and prohibits “wake surfing” within 200 feet of a dock, a person or an anchored watercraft.

A law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster establishes on most of South Carolina’s major reservoirs a new 100-foot distance limit that boats underway must observe when approaching a dock, a person in the water or an anchored vessel.

The new law, which doubles the previous distance, applies to the waters of Lake Thurmond as well as the Savannah River from the Interstate 20 bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam.

It also applies to Lakes Greenwood, Hartwell, Jocassee, Keowee, Marion, Monticello, Murray, Robinson, Russell, Secession and Wateree, as well as Fishing Creek Reservoir and Parr Reservoir.

The 100-foot distance limit does not apply to Lake Moultrie.

The new law also prohibits “wake surfing” on all S.C. waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Wake surfing is defined in the new law as “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.”

The law went into effect Monday.

From reports by WMBF

