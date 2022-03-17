Advertisement

New S.C. law increases distance limits between boats and docks, limits wake surfing

wake surfing
wake surfing
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A new South Carolina law doubles the distance boats underway must observe and prohibits “wake surfing” within 200 feet of a dock, a person or an anchored watercraft.

A new law signed by Gov. McMaster establishes on most of South Carolina’s major reservoirs a new 100-foot distance limit that boats underway must observe when approaching a dock, a person in the water or an anchored vessel.

The new law, which doubles the previous distance of 50 feet, applies to the waters of Lake Greenwood, Lake Hartwell, Lake Jocassee, Lake Keowee, Lake Marion, Lake Monticello, Lake Murray, Lake Robinson, Lake Russell, Lake Secession, Lake Thurmond, Lake Wateree, Fishing Creek Reservoir, Parr Reservoir, or the portion of the Savannah River from the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam.

The 100-foot distance limit does not apply to Lake Moultrie.

The new law also prohibits “wake surfing” on all S.C. waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Wake surfing is defined in the new law as “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.”

The law went into effect March 14.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
XPR Augusta suspends ticket sales for concert series
Walden Drive was closed on March 17, 2022, after a roadway cave-in that followed a heavy...
Crews work to repair pavement cave-in on Walden Drive

Latest News

File photo of crime scene tape.
Man found dead in driveway of Hephzibah home
Washington County deputies accused of killing Eurie Martin
Activists push for deputy to be fired in stun-gun death
Activists push for Michael Howell to resign
Activists push for Michael Howell to resign
downtown Augusta
Augusta businesses celebrate into the night on St. Patrick’s Day
Businesses surge due to St. Patrick's day traffic
Businesses surge due to St. Patrick's day traffic