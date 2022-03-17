Advertisement

Local students hold St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser to help the homeless

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at Strom Thurmond High School are celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with a fundraiser.

Cosmetology students are raising money to buy tents for homeless people living in the two-state region.

“I think she’s doing great. I wouldn’t have done this. I would’ve been shaking trying to do by hand,” said one student.

MORE | Aiken County girl advances to national spelling bee

A cosmetology student said: “It’s fun. I like talking to people communicating and getting to know my clients is very interesting.”

For these students, it’s a holiday special -- green nails, green spray paint, and green hair.

Dr. Jacqueline Kennion said: “My students decided, Ms. Kennion let’s go all out today. Green, green, green, so we’re green.”

Kennion teaches cosmetology and organized the event. People at school can leave donations and get their hair or nails done. She says everything they raise is going to Taji’s Tents.

The program was started by an Edgefield County eight-year-old to help the homeless.

They raised over $200, and Taji’s family says this donation will help buy tents for eight homeless people.

“This is something we wanted to do to help him to purchase more tents for the homeless,” said Kennion.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Senor Mezcal
New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
Ga. man stranded after he says dealer’s GPS device disabled his car
Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
Hardie Davis Jr.
Exclusive interview: Augusta mayor responds to allegations

Latest News

City of Augusta parade & festival in full swing
City of Augusta parade & festival in full swing
downtown
Local businesses welcome holiday crowds
St. Patrick's Day fundraiser for the homeless
St. Patrick's Day fundraiser for the homeless
Augusta University Health had a big impact on Georgia's economy.
AU Health offers new COVID prevention for high-risk patients