Local students hold St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser to help the homeless

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at Strom Thurmond High School are celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with a fundraiser.

Cosmetology students are raising money to buy tents for homeless people living in the two-state region.

“I think she’s doing great. I wouldn’t have done this. I would’ve been shaking trying to do by hand,” said one student.

A cosmetology student said: “It’s fun. I like talking to people communicating and getting to know my clients is very interesting.”

For these students, it’s a holiday special -- green nails, green spray paint, and green hair.

Dr. Jacqueline Kennion said: “My students decided, Ms. Kennion let’s go all out today. Green, green, green, so we’re green.”

Kennion teaches cosmetology and organized the event. People at school can leave donations and get their hair or nails done. She says everything they raise is going to Taji’s Tents.

The program was started by an Edgefield County eight-year-old to help the homeless.

P.O. Box for Taji’s Tents Taji Johnson P.O. Box 112 Trenton, SC 29847

They raised over $200, and Taji’s family says this donation will help buy tents for eight homeless people.

“This is something we wanted to do to help him to purchase more tents for the homeless,” said Kennion.

