Local businesses get boost from St. Patrick’s Day crowds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend $42 on St. Patrick’s Day.

We talked to local businesses and people in the crowd to see how they plan to celebrate. We checked in with Savannah River Brewery before they opened for Thursday’s rush.

“In the heat of the pandemic, when things weren’t happening downtown, we were dead. No doubt about it,” said Jim Christianson, Savannah River Brewery, taproom manager.

This year, they’re banking on a different story.

“We do very well. Whenever we get that big bolus of people downtown, it always spills over here,” he said.

One said: “I plan to spend probably about $20 bucks, right now.”

According to Wallet Hub, it was expected that over $5.8 billion would be spent on St. Patrick’s Day.

Another said: “We’re going $100 to $250, but we’re going all night guys. We’re going to have a great night in downtown Augusta.”

Eric Rogers has been working at Metro Coffeehouse for 10 years, to the day.

“Ten years. It feels good,” he said.

He’s seen the ups and the downs. Including when this parade was no more.

They’re excited to come out and experience another holiday where you get to have a parade and experience life with other people again,” said Rogers.

Each of those dollars spent here means rent money elsewhere.

“They rely on this to pay their bills. I’m ecstatic for them. It hurts seeing not only the employees here, but employees elsewhere struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

