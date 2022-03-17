Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend Cory Fleming

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A judge set a bond for suspended Beaufort County attorney Cory Fleming on Thursday morning.

Fleming, a longtime friend of Alex Murdaugh, was indicted on 18 charges in connection with the settlement in the death of Murdaugh’s housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Judge Alison Lee set Fleming’s bond as a $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option. He was being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Correctional Center as of Thursday morning.

Fleming’s attorney, Deborah Barbier, asked Judge Lee for a personal recognizance bond stating Fleming has been suspended from the practice of law and citing his marriage to a public defender.

Lee said the allegations were serious and the bond was appropriate noting she didn’t see Fleming as a flight risk.

As a condition of the bond, Fleming had to surrender his passport and agree not to leave the state.

Satterfield died in a fall at Murdaugh’s home in 2018. Her sons say they haven’t received any of the millions of dollars they’re owed in her death settlement.

Satterfield’s sons hired Fleming, Murdaugh’s former college roommate, as their first attorney in a wrongful death lawsuit. They said Fleming never told them a settlement was reached in the case and they found out from a newspaper article.

According to the indictment filed on March 10, Murdaugh and Fleming worked together to steal millions from insurance companies, Satterfield’s sons and her estate.

“Instead of compensating Gloria’s sons for her death, Murdaugh instead converted all of the money to his own personal use, for expenses including but not limited to car payments, loan payments, cash and checks written to associates,” the indictment states.

Fleming is indicted on 18 new charges including money laundering, computer crimes, criminal conspiracy, false statement or misrepresentation in connection with an insurance transaction and breach of trust.

He was suspended from legal practice in October 2021.

Eric Bland, the attorney for Satterfield’s sons, said the new indictments marked “a golden day for justice. A sad day for our legal profession.”

Murdaugh was also issued new, superseding indictments on Mar. 10 for breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering, computer crime and forgery in connection with an injury settlement for a South Carolina highway patrolman.

During a bond hearing for Murdaugh in January, trooper Thomas Moore said he was injured on the job and Murdaugh acted as his attorney.

“He stole every dime I had,” Moore said. “He has willingly and blatantly took money that he knew was not his.”

From reports by WCSC, Fox Carolina News and WRDW/WAGT

