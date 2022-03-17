Georgia, South Carolina see mixed news on joblessness

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Employment news is mixed on the two sides of the Savannah River, according to figures released Thursday by Georgia and South Carolina agencies.

South Carolina

First-time unemployment claims in South Carolina were down slightly over last week in the latest data released.

For the week ending Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,531 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 6% decrease over the prior week’s 1,634.

GREAT RESIGNATION South Carolina takes the No. 2 spot nationwide for most job resignations over the past 12 months, according to Wallethub.com. The website says the data came from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, with 166. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 152, while Charleston County was third with 91.

Beyond Charleston County, Berkeley County reported 39 while Dorchester County listed 38. Beaufort County reported 27, while the remaining Lowcountry counties listed fewer than 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was January’s 3.5%, representing no change from December’s rate.

Georgia

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all 12 regional commissions in the state recorded increases in unemployment rates.

Despite this, all of the regions saw the January labor force numbers rise.

“Even though we continue to see Georgia’s workforce be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers, there is still much more work to do as we continue to see hundreds of thousands of jobs needed to be filled,” Butler said.

Employment was up in the CSRA region, as well as the Atlanta, Heart of Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Southern Georgia, Southwest Georgia and Three Rivers regions.

Numbers for the Central Savannah River Regional Commission — made up of Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes counties — include:

The January preliminary unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.9% month to month. It was 5.3% a year earlier.

The labor force was up 1,636 month to month and down 1,381 year to year, to 209,753.

The number of employed was up 321 month to month and up 1,501 year to year, to 201,536.

Initial claims were up 281 (30%) month to month and down 4,533 (-79%) year to year, to 1,209.

Initial claims were up month to month in administrative and support services and accommodation and food services, and down year to year in manufacturing and accommodation and food services.

Frim reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC

