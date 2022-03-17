Advertisement

Georgia, South Carolina see mixed news on joblessness

The idea is that as borrowing costs rise, consumers will spend less, and lower demand will bring prices down to more normal levels. (CNN, FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Employment news is mixed on the two sides of the Savannah River, according to figures released Thursday by Georgia and South Carolina agencies.

South Carolina

First-time unemployment claims in South Carolina were down slightly over last week in the latest data released.

For the week ending Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,531 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 6% decrease over the prior week’s 1,634.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, with 166. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 152, while Charleston County was third with 91.

Beyond Charleston County, Berkeley County reported 39 while Dorchester County listed 38. Beaufort County reported 27, while the remaining Lowcountry counties listed fewer than 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was January’s 3.5%, representing no change from December’s rate.

Georgia

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all 12 regional commissions in the state recorded increases in unemployment rates.

Despite this, all of the regions saw the January labor force numbers rise.

MORE | Vaccine-exempted workers welcomed back to SRS

“Even though we continue to see Georgia’s workforce be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers, there is still much more work to do as we continue to see hundreds of thousands of jobs needed to be filled,” Butler said.

Employment was up in the CSRA region, as well as the Atlanta, Heart of Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Southern Georgia, Southwest Georgia and Three Rivers regions.

Numbers for the Central Savannah River Regional Commission — made up of Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes counties — include:

  • The January preliminary unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.9% month to month. It was 5.3% a year earlier.
  • The labor force was up 1,636 month to month and down 1,381 year to year, to 209,753.
  • The number of employed was up 321 month to month and up 1,501 year to year, to 201,536.
  • Initial claims were up 281 (30%) month to month and down 4,533 (-79%) year to year, to 1,209.
  • Initial claims were up month to month in administrative and support services and accommodation and food services, and down year to year in manufacturing and accommodation and food services.

Frim reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Senor Mezcal
New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
Ga. man stranded after he says dealer’s GPS device disabled his car
Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
Hardie Davis Jr.
Exclusive interview: Augusta mayor responds to allegations

Latest News

The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Vaccine-exempted workers welcomed back to SRS
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Lawmakers approve gas tax suspension
Fist bump
Job seekers invited to hiring events in 4 local counties
Downtown Augusta
Two years later: Local businesses reflect on the pandemic