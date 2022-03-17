Advertisement

Ga. lawmakers approve gas tax suspension, send it to Kemp

By Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers have passed a bill to suspend the state gasoline tax after the Senate Finance Committee and Georgia State House approved it.

The bill now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp for signing, which he has already indicated he will do.

Once signed into law, the gas tax would be suspended through May 31.

MORE | Where South Carolina stands on suspending the gasoline tax

With gas prices at record highs, Kemp has said suspending the tax is one way to give Georgia drivers a break.

Currently, Georgia’s gas tax is 29 cents a gallon for gasoline. For diesel, the state tax is almost 33 cents a gallon. The bill would suspend the state tax through May 31.

State representatives in the Georgia House approved the measure last week.

The suspension is supposed to last until at least May 31.

At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is working on legislation in Washington D.C. to cut federal gas taxes for much longer.

From reports by WGCL/CBS46 and WRDW/WAGT

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

