Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning looks dry with patchy dense fog, clearing skies, and lows in the low 50s.

St. Patrick’s Day will be dry with clearing skies and afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the west/southwest between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms late in the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be warm ahead of the front in the mid to upper 70s. There is a low risk for severe storms again Friday afternoon/evening with the main threat being strong winds. Rain will move through late Friday into Friday night, but dry out for the weekend.

Nice weather in store this weekend behind the front. A lingering shower could be possible around sunrise Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. Partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.