Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and calm this evening into tonight. Patchy dense fog will be possible late tonight into early Friday morning. Temperatures will cool off to the mid and upper 40s for lows Friday morning.

Any outdoor plans look dry up until lunchtime Friday. A cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms late in the day Friday. Highs will be warm ahead of the front in the mid to upper 70s. There is a low risk for severe storms Friday afternoon/evening. Threats with storms include strong wind, large hail, and even an isolated tornado. Scattered storms could linger into late Friday night.

Severe storms possible Friday afternoon into Friday night. (WRDW)

The cold front will not completely clear the CSRA until Saturday afternoon, so storms will be possible again Saturday morning through around midday. A few storms could turn severe again early Saturday. The risk for severe weather is highest for areas south of I-20. Winds will be breezy Saturday and be sustained between 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday afternoon looks dry with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Severe storms are possible Saturday morning through around midday. (WRDW)

Clear skies finally return Sunday. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-40s. With sunny skies, Sunday, highs will warm up to the low 70s with steady northwest winds between 8-12 mph.

Sunny and seasonal weather is expected Monday with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Mostly dry conditions should last through most of Tuesday with increasing clouds and highs near 80.

Severe weather looks possible again next Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has some of the CSRA under a 15% risk for severe storms. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.